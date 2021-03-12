Check your ticket, Virginia: $1M lottery ticket sold in Manassas
MANASSAS, Va. - If you bought a lottery ticket at a Giant store in Manassas, you’d better check your ticket.
Virginia Lottery officials say a Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold at the store on Dumfries Road on Wednesday.
The winning ticket for the March 10 Powerball had the numbers 17-18-37-44-53 – and the Powerball number was 18.
No ticket matched all six numbers to win the estimated $155 million jackpot, which means Saturday’s drawing will grow to $169 million.
If you won the prize, you have 180 days to claim it.