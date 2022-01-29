Charles County Sheriff's Office investigates shooting that injured 9-year-old boy

Police in Charles County are investigating a shooting in a Waldorf apartment complex that left a 9-year-old boy hurt Friday night.

Investigators say just before 10 p.m., officers responded to Charles Regional Medical Center after learning that the victim had checked in with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Officers learned the boy was shot while he and another child were carrying groceries up to an apartment in the 2000 block of Amber Leaf Place. They say the shots were fired from the parking lot of the complex by a small caliber gun or a pellet gun.

The victim was then driven to the hospital by his parents. Police say he is expected to recover from his injuries.

Investigators have not released any details about possible suspects. They are asking anyone with information to give Charles County detectives a call at 301-609-6499, or report an anonymous tip to Charles County Crime Solvers.

A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in this case.