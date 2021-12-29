Charles County Public Schools to reopen for virtual learning after winter break

Charles County Public Schools will reopen from winter break on Monday for virtual instruction and students will learn online through Jan. 7 due to a current high positive COVID-19 percentage rate for the county.

Virtual instruction means students will be learning online and not reporting to school buildings the week of Jan. 3-7, 2022.

As of Wednesday, any CCPS athletics or extracurricular activities are postponed. This includes any planned or scheduled practices for this week. AlphaBEST is also closed next week.

With the rise in positive COVID-19 county data, Charles County Health Officer Dr. Dianna Abney directed Superintendent Maria Navarro to cease normal operations in school buildings.

CCPS staff return to work Jan. 3 in person. The health department and CCPS support a delay to in-person learning for students to provide families with time to test children before they return to school.

The delay also provides time for any CCPS staff member to be tested. The health department is recommending testing for those who are symptomatic or have been exposed within 5-7 days to a COVID-19 positive person.

