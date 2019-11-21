Charles County man arrested for Metro assault in Prince George’s County

A Charles County man has been arrested for an assault on a Metro train in Prince George's County, according to officials.

The Metro Transit Police Department said officers responded to an assault on a Green Line train at the Branch Avenue Station in Camp Springs, Maryland at about 11:45 a.m. on Sunday.

Marcus Mullins of Waldorf, Maryland has been charged with second-degree assault in connection with an assault on a Metro train in Prince George's County.

The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Marcus Mullins of Waldorf, Maryland, was involuntarily committed for a mental health evaluation and was released, according to police.

Mullins was later arrested and has been charged with second-degree assault, authorities stated.