Charles County injunction halts strip club opening

A strip club’s defiant opening in Charles County has been called to a halt.

The owners of X4B hoped to open their Bryans Road location this weekend despite widespread opposition from the local government, along with a previous injunction that prevented them from opening in the fall of 2019.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news

The county announced on Friday, however, that it had obtained an injunction to keep it from opening.

Officials feared the nightclub would open this weekend despite failing to obtain a certificate of use and occupancy.

According to a release from the county, a court ruled that allowing X4B to open without the proper permit would “flout the established zoning and nullify the county’s authority to enact zoning provisions.”

Advertisement

With the injunction in place, the sheriff’s office is authorized to arrest anyone who violates it, according to the county.

