Charles County high school assistant and coach charged with committing sexual offenses on school campuses

Detectives from Charles County, Maryland charge a former high school instructional assistant and coach with several sex offenses toward students.

Daylin Roy Davis, 27, was arrested by detectives on Wednesday, and is currently being held without bond.

Investigators say in early March, a school administrator at Westlake High School in Waldorf observed what appeared to be an inappropriate relationship between Davis and a student. At the time, Davis was an instructional assistant at Westlake High School and a freshman basketball and cross-country coach at North Point High School, also located in Waldorf.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office was notified about the incident, and upon investigating they determined charges against Davis were warranted. Detectives also learned during the investigation that Davis had been involved with a second student.

Investigators say the inappropriate contacts happened several times on school grounds between September 2021 and March 2022.

The investigation also revealed Davis was arrested in 2017 for filming and distributing sexually explicit conduct with minors in West Virginia.

School officials in Charles County say that Davis went through a background check before being hired. Officials say Davis' information ran through Maryland and FBI databases, but no findings were reported. Davis also underwent a background check with the Department of Social Services that resulted in no findings.

Police believe there may also be other victims related to the case against Davis. They are asking anyone who may have had inappropriate contact with him to call 301-609-6471.