Charles County health officials issue warning after sewage spills into Potomac

The Charles County Health Department is warning residents not to swim in the Potomac after they were notified of a sewage spill impacting a portion of the river.

The Maryland Department of the Environment notified the county health department about the sewage spill, which occurred in Virginia and said it may be impacting a portion of the Potomac River from Swan Point to Cobb Point.

Due to this, Charles County health officials have closed swimming and water contact within the impacted areas until bacteriological samples indicate that it’s safe.

Shellfish harvesting in these areas is also be restricted until July 27, 2023.

Officials will be collecting samples Thursday and Monday in addition to their routine sampling, to ensure the continued safety of our waterway. Signage will be posted at identified water access points.



