Charles County fire truck crash leaves 2 injured

Two people are in the hospital after a fire truck responding to a fire in Accokeek crashed into a vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

The Charles County Fire Department said the driver of one of its trucks overturned while merging onto route 210 near Hawthorne Road, tumbling into the side of an SUV. Officials said the collision occurred around 3:15 p.m.

The driver of the fire truck, which is actually a water tanker truck, was transported to a hospital with injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening, the department said.

The driver of the passenger was also transported to a hospital with injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening.

The Charles County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.