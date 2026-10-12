Charging an electric vehicle could soon cost more in Arlington

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The Brief Arlington officials are considering a fee increase at county-owned electric vehicle charging stations. It currently costs more than 17 cents per kilowatt-hour; the new base fee would be set at 30 cents per kilowatt-hour. The potential increase is due to capital costs of the chargers and increased electricity costs, according to county staff.



In Arlington, it may soon cost more to charge your electric vehicle as officials consider a fee increase.

What we know:

It currently costs a little more than 17 cents per kilowatt-hour to charge an electric vehicle at Arlington County-owned stations. If a proposed change goes into effect, it will cost 30 cents per kilowatt-hour. That’s a 72% increase, according to county staff, who said it’s because of the capital costs of the chargers as well as increased electricity costs.

The increase would apply to 51 charging ports available for public use, including at Courthouse Plaza, Central Library, and community centers throughout the county.

The proposed fee would be in line with the rates charged at government-owned stations in Fairfax and Prince William Counties while remaining below most commercial rates in the region, officials said. They added that use of the Arlington stations has increased every year since the program began.

"A lot of people here live in condos and apartments that don’t have existing EV infrastructure. So that’s a limiting factor here. That’s a problem that I encountered, but at the same time, I do sort of recognize that, like, the charging fee is still cheaper than driving gas," explained Patrick, an Arlington resident and sometimes EV driver who did not want to give his last name. "If they’re transparent with the pricing, about why the increase and what’s the justification is, I think I would be ok with it."

The proposed fee increase is on the agenda for the County Board's October 17 meeting.