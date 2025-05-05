Charges dropped for man suspected in 4-year-old's attempted abduction

The Brief Officials say "evidentiary issues" are to blame for dropped charges against a Honduran migrant accused of attempted abduction. Hyrum Baquedano-Rodriguez was accused in 2023 for trying to abduct a 4-year-old girl. Baquedano-Rodriguez was release and is currently in ICE custody.



Charges have been dropped against a Honduran illegal immigrant who was accused of trying to abduct a four-year-old girl nearly two years ago.

What we know:

Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney dropped charges against 24-year-old Hyrum Baquedano-Rodriguez.

"Unfortunately, serious evidentiary issues forced prosecutors to seek accountability via plea agreement," said the Fairfax County Commonwealth Attorney's Office. "We are disappointed with the judge’s decision to reject what we viewed as the best outcome available."

FOX 5 has learned that Baquedano-Rodriguez is in ICE custody and the agency is issuing a final order of removal to deport Baquedano-Rodriguez back to Honduras.

The backstory:

On June 15, 2023, Fairfax County Police responded to a home in the 7500 block of Little River Turnpike after receiving a call reporting a burglary and an attempted abduction of a child.

When they arrived, the 4-year-old's mother said she woke up when she heard her daughter crying and saw the window in her room had been opened. The child told her mother someone grabbed her and then ran away.

Investigators say a fingerprint led them to Baquedano-Rodriguez who was arrested the following day.

ICE officials said Baquedano-Rodriguez is a national of Honduras and described him as an "unlawfully present noncitizen." They say he was first encountered by U.S. Border Patrol in Yuma, Arizona on August 25, 2018.

"I'm traumatized to be quite honest with you. She is 4 years old," the victim's mother told FOX 5 in 2023. "It's not that she's not comfortable, but you can tell there are signs of trauma that's left behind from this, and I'm going to have to get her some type of counseling as well as myself."