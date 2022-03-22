Charges dropped against teen accused of robbing, killing man in Bethesda stairwell

The Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office says charges have been dropped against a teen accused of robbing and killing a man during an alleged drug deal in December of last year in Bethesda.

"There was insufficient evidence to proceed to trial with Blaise Uchemadu," said Public Affairs Director Lauren DeMarco in a statement to FOX 5. DeMarco said the other two defendants in the case -- 16-year-old Antonio Lawrence and 17-year-old Joshua Wright -- have been indicted and have trials scheduled for September.

Authorities say the three teens who lived together at a group home in Bethesda, Maryland met the victim -- 33-year-old Lawrence Richmond Wilson -- in an emergency exit stairwell outside the Target at the Shops of Bethesda to purchase marijuana on December 19, 2021. Investigators say the teens had pre-planned to rob Wilson.

Investigators say surveillance video showed the three entering the stairwell and later running away. Wilson's body was found the following day. The three teens were arrested and charged with first degree murder, armed robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery.

DeMarco said the investigation is still ongoing and the office reserves the right to file new charges if any new evidence implicating Uchemadu comes to light.