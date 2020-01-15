Charges dropped against Largo teacher caught on camera in brawl with student: Teachers’ Union Reacts

Charges against a Largo High School teacher who was caught on camera allegedly attacking a student have been dismissed, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

Vivian Noire was initially facing charges including second-degree assault and physical child abuse.

The video appears to show Noire repeatedly striking a 17-year-old student.

In the beginning of the video, you hear the teacher advising the 17-year-old to talk to a third party or a parent before the student walks forward and bumps the teacher. That’s when the teacher appears to swing at the 17-year-old from behind.

A violent scene erupts.

At the time, Police Chief Hank Stawinski called the nature of this assault “extraordinarily violent” and “criminal.”

Advertisement

The president of the teachers’ union says they are relieved tonight but feel this incident never should have been posted on social media.

It’s a violation of school policy.

Theresa Dudley, President of the Prince George's County Educators' Association, tells FOX 5, “Hindsight being 2020 I think cooler heads would have prevailed and she would not have been arrested and thrown in jail like a common criminal when you can see in the video who provoked the attack.”

The Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s office declined to elaborate on the outcome, offering only this statement:

“The charges against Vivian Noire have been dismissed. The Office is still investigating the facts surrounding the incident to determine if future charges are appropriate.”

