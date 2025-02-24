Chaos and confusion on Capitol Hill as federal workers face deadline

The Brief Federal workers face Musk's ultimatum to report weekly accomplishments or be fired. Some U.S. agencies push back, citing their own procedures. Critics claim the directive adds to government chaos and inefficiency.



Monday marks the deadline for federal workers to comply with an ultimatum from Elon Musk: either explain what they accomplished in a week or face termination.

The demand has sparked outrage and pushback from some U.S. agencies, which have different messages for their employees. FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick says the directive is adding to the chaos in the federal government.

Federal workers say they are waiting to hear from their managers this afternoon.

Federal workers face deadline amid chaos

Kris Cervantes, with All Souls Unitarian, was at L'Enfant Plaza on Monday standing with federal workers. "We just want to support our federal workers. We know they're under a lot of stress, and so we wanted to welcome them back to the office today," Cervantes said her group is offering waves, fist-bumps, and hugs.

The email, titled "What Did You Do Last Week?" was followed by Musk's threat on "X" that federal workers who did not respond with five things they accomplished would be fired.

Agencies push back, citing own procedures

Musk's directive comes after President Trump urged him to be more aggressive, despite DOGE gaining access to more than a dozen federal agencies and the firing of thousands of federal workers.

There is confusion and pushback, with newly confirmed FBI Director Kash Patel among those telling their agency personnel to hold off, stating that the FBI has its own procedures.

Critics argue that this approach is anything but efficient.

