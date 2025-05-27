Chantilly man charged with assaulting and killing his wife

article

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for Second-Degree Murder in the death of his wife.

What we know:

Alexander Towne, 32, has been charged with fatally assaulting his wife, 32-year-old Kim White.

Officers responded to a domestic incident at a home in the 16000 block of Bromall Court in Chantilly on the evening of May 24. They found White suffering from trauma to the upper body, and she was declared dead at the scene.

Towne was taken into custody and charged with Second-Degree Murder.