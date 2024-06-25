Chanel store at Tysons Galleria robbed, thousands in merchandise stolen

A robbery at Tysons Galleria on Tuesday afternoon resulted in an increased police presence at the upscale shopping center.

Around 3 p.m., police were called to the Chanel store in Tysons Galleria following reports of a robbery.

According to initial reports, a group entered the luxury handbag and accessories boutique and left with items worth thousands of dollars.

The Chanel store closed for the rest of the day and announced it would reopen at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

A Fairfax County police officer was stationed outside the store for some time following the incident.

Witnesses, including employees from nearby stores, recounted seeing about six people, both men and women, running out of the store, dragging stolen items and cases.

At this time, it is unclear if there were any injuries to employees or shoppers during the robbery.

This incident is one of many recent retail thefts and organized smash-and-grab crimes in the region.

Just last December, a Maryland man was arrested for stealing $50,000 worth of merchandise from Saks Fifth Avenue in Fairfax County.

The National Retail Federation, based in Washington, D.C., has noted an alarming increase in retail theft.

"Retailers are seeing unprecedented levels of theft coupled with rampant crime in their stores, and the situation is only becoming more dire," the organization said in a statement.

Shoppers at Tysons Galleria expressed their surprise, having heard of such incidents on social media but never expecting it to happen at their local mall.