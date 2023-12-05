Maryland man arrested after stealing $50,000 worth of goods from Saks Fifth Avenue

A Maryland man has been accused of going on a shoplifting spree at Tysons Galleria for weeks.

41-year-old Olatune Oladinni was caught walking out of Saks Fifth Avenue without paying for a jacket that costs more than $3,500 on December 1.

The Tysons Urban Team, which investigates retail theft, found that Oladinni had nearly $50,000 worth of stolen high-end clothing in his apartment. Officials allege that he had been stealing thousands of dollars worth of items since October.

Detectives say Oladinni used tools that prevented the alarm system from going off when exiting a store in order to get away with the luxury goods.

"When you buy something, you get those security sensors on the clothing and then when you purchase it, it’s removed at the register. He had the same tools they’d have at cash register to remove the tags off the clothing," said Lt. Will Arnest with Fairfax County Police.

Arnest says that Oladinni was stealing the goods to then sell them.

"They can either be sold locally or we’ve seen the items shipped out. We’ve seen the items shipped out of the country to be sold out of the U.S. even," said Arnest.

Oladinni was charged with grand larceny, larceny with intent to distribute and possession of burglarious tools. He was taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, and has been released on a $3,000 bond.