Centreville gas explosion: Officials to hold virtual town hall Thursday

A virtual town hall will be held Thursday evening for Centreville residents seeking updates on the gas leak explosion that destroyed a home and forced dozens of evacuations earlier this month.

Officials say the session will give residents the chance to learn more about the latest response and recovery efforts.

The National Transportation Safety Board has completed part of its investigation into the Feb. 15 blast, finding that a section of pipe on Quail Pond Court leaked during pressure testing.

Investigators are sending the faulty portion of the pipe to the NTSB Materials Laboratory in Washington to determine what caused the pipe to fail.

The NTSB will release a preliminary report on the explosion sometime in the next 30 days.

The virtual town hall begins at 7 p.m.

The Source: Information in this story is from the National Transportation Safety Board and previous FOX 5 reports.



