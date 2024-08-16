Celebrity makeup artist Derrick Rutledge powers through pain to success

Derrick Rutledge is the artist behind some of most famous faces in the world including Oprah, Former First Lady Michelle Obama and more.

His clientele list, both current and former, reads like an invitation list to a major awards show or state dinner. But the path to becoming a popular pro in his industry wasn't easy. In fact, the DC-based makeup maestro endured a series of challenges to get to where he is now.

In a soul-baring "Motivation with Marissa," Rutledge, 60, shares details about his health and weight challenges, rejection and low self-esteem that he's dealt. He also talks about how a devastating house fire changed his outlook on life.

