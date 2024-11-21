Celebrity lookalike contests heads to DC: Where did this trend come from?

Celebrity lookalike contests have been taking over the internet and one is heading to D.C.

The trend recently popped up on social media and has brought large crowds to parks and public spaces from New York to San Francisco to London and now Washington, D.C.

The celebrity doppelgangers show up to battle it out for the honorary title, usually a cash prize, and bragging rights.

Large crowds of people were spotted on social media wearing aprons, sporting a cigarette and gathered in Chicago to battle it out for the title of Jeremy Allen White lookalike, while in New York, a Zayn Malik contest yielded several winners and a large number of online admirers.

This weekend over 300 attendees are expected to compete for the title of the best Jack Schlossberg look-alike. Jack Kennedy Schlossberg is an American writer and political correspondent. The event will take place on Sunday, November 24 at 2 p.m. at Meridian Hill Park (Lower Area, 16th and W streets NW).

Will you be in attendance?