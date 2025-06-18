Celebrate Juneteenth in DC, Maryland & Virginia: Here's everything you need to know

D.C. is preparing for its largest Juneteenth celebration yet! Here are the must-attend events you should know about before the festivities begin.

What we know:

Movies on the Potomac: Black Panther

The National Harbor will host a free showing of Black Panther as part of their Movies on the Potomac summer series. The movie will start at 7 p.m. at the Plaza’s big screen, located at 150 National Plaza, National Harbor, Maryland.

National Harbor Freedom Day Celebration

The National Harbor will host a Black-Owned Marketplace in the Capital Canopy. The harbor will be decorated with Black-owned vendors and feature performances from D.C.-based groups, including JUMPDC and DEM’ RAIDER BOYZ Step squad. The celebration is catered towards families and children.

Community Festival

ONE DC will host the Juneteenth community festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The celebration will feature Gogo bands, fire dancers, and local vendors. It will be held at the Black Workers & Wellness Center (Lot) at 2500 Martin Luther King Jr SE.

Celebration at The Anacostia Community Museum

The Anacostia community museum is hosting a free day-long celebration. The event will have yoga, gardening lessons, double-dutch, and local food trucks. Main stage performances start at noon, with local artists including teen poet Lemonade Dream, Pinky tha Rapper, and Joi Carter & Band.

"The Family Reunion"

2TrueBrothers INC is hosting a family-centered event in Dale City, Virginia. The community event will feature free food, live performances, family games, and more. The event is on Thursday, June 19th, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 4379 Dale Blvd (Commuter Lot, behind Last Stop Barber Shop) in Dale City, Virginia.

Closures

The following businesses in D.C. will be closed for Juneteenth:

● D.C. public libraries

● D.C. public schools

● Department of Parks and Recreation

● Department of Motor Vehicles