CDC warns against eating Italian-style deli meats after listeria outbreak

A recent rash of illnesses involving contaminated deli meats has resulted in at least 10 hospitalizations and one death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The health agency said that 10 infected adults had been hospitalized as of Oct. 22 after ingesting listeria bacteria in New York, Florida and Massachusetts. The death involved a patient in Florida.

Those sick reported eating Italian-style meats like prosciutto, mortadella and salami, prepackaged and sliced at delis.

The CDC has yet to pinpoint the specific deli meat or supplier causing the outbreak. The agency advised against eating deli meats unless heated to 165°F or steaming hot shortly before serving.

Food contaminated with listeria bacteria can lead to complications for newborns, adults over 65 and those with weakened immune systems. Illness from infection is rare in other groups, per the CDC.

The agency advises seeking medical care for a suspected infection that carries symptoms like fever, muscle aches and fatigue.

Other “risky” foods for listeria include raw sprouts, raw milk, smoked seafood and soft cheeses. The CDC said it will release updates as more information becomes available.

