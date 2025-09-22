CDC panel does not recommend COVID-19 shot for fall

The Brief A CDC panel made vaccine recommendations on Friday. The committee voted to allow the COVID-19 vaccine for ages from six months up to 64 years old. The committee insists they are not anti-vaxxers and they did not come with pre-determined attitudes or opinions.



A CDC panel took additional votes on Friday that could impact when you and your children are able to get vaccines.

The committee voted to allow the COVID-19 vaccine for ages from six months up to 64 years old, while emphasizing the benefit is for those who are high-risk. The COVID vaccine is also approved for adults 65 and over based on individual decision-making.

What we know:

This has been a controversial process, but the committee insists they are not anti-vaxxers and they did not come with pre-determined attitudes or opinions. They also say they are respectful of other people and their opinions and understanding the risks and benefits of vaccines are critical to their process.

The committee was recently appointed by HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. after he fired all seventeen previous committee members. This new group voting to separate the MMR and chickenpox vaccines for children four years old and younger reportedly to reduce risk of febrile seizures.

On Friday, the committee voted to recommend pregnant women be tested for Hepatitis B. This comes after Thursday's marathon hearing and the committee initially debating delaying the first shot until a newborn is one month old. They ultimately are not changing the recommendations on the Hep B vaccine at this time.

Dig deeper:

Right now, the committee is hearing from several medical professionals nationwide, including doctors, urging them to base their decision on clear evidence-based guidance.

"As long as an individual-based decision does not need to involve a physician, I will vote yes," committee member Cody Meisner said.

The committee says their decision on the COVID-19 vaccine will include discussing risks and benefits, the requirement of a prescription and making the vaccine easily available to people 65 years old and older. Also, individual risks and benefits are discussed with each patient.