CDC: Florida breaks record with more than 21,000 new COVID cases

Federal health officials say Florida has reported 21,683 new cases of COVID-19, the state's highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic.

The state reached the new record as it becomes a new epicenter for the virus, accounting for around a fifth of all new cases in the U.S. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has resisted mandatory mask mandates and vaccine requirements, and along with the Florida Legislature, has limited local officials' ability to impose measures meant to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The CDC figures on Saturday showed how quickly the number of cases is rising in the Sunshine State. Only a day earlier, Florida reported about 17,000 new daily cases.

COVID UPDATES: Download the free FOX 13 News app for ongoing coronavirus coverage and live updates