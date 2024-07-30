Catholic University shelter-in-place lifted after gunshot victim dies near campus

Catholic University’s main campus in northeast D.C. was under a shelter-in-place order Monday night after police said a gunshot victim was found directly in front of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception.

The incident was reported just before 8 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Michigan Avenue when officers responded to a report of a man seen falling off a moped. When police arrived, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The incident triggered the university to issue a shelter-in-place order that lasted for just over an hour.

Detectives do not believe the shooting happened around the campus. In a statement posted to X, police say they believe the victim traveled on the moped to the location where he was found.

"Even though no incident took place on campus, the University asked the community to shelter in place so we could assess a possible threat," said University President Peter Kilpatrick in a statement. "We canceled the shelter-in-place order once MPD assured us that there were no active threats to our community." Kilpatrick said he does not believe the victim has any connection to Catholic University.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099.