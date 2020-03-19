Catholic University President John Garvey tests positive for coronavirus

The president of The Catholic University, John Garvey, has test positive for the coronavirus.

Garvey released a statement on Thursday about his diagnosis. "According to CDC protocol, I am to continue my quarantine that began on March 13. I am in close contact with our family doctor and the D.C. Department of Health, who are advising me on next steps," he said. "I no longer have any symptoms, but I could still be carrying the virus. They will advise me on when I may end my self-isolation in accord with the latest CDC guidelines."

Garvey said he has notified people with whom he was in contact recently and will re-notify following his test results.

"This news may be concerning to many on campus," Garvey said. "We have been taking every precaution to stop the spread of COVID-19 in its tracks, including moving all classes online, shutting down our residence halls for the semester, cancelling all athletics games and practices, and giving broad permissions for employees to work from home."

Garvey has been president of The Catholic University since 2010.