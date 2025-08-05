Catherine Hoggle held without bond in child murder case

Catherine Hoggle will be held without bond following a court hearing Tuesday. Hoggle was reindicted earlier this week on murder charges connected to the disappearance of her two children over a decade ago.

The judge during a bond hearing Tuesday made the decision that Hoggle was a flight risk and a danger to herself and the community.

New evidence in Hoggle case

Prosecutors said in court Tuesday that Hoggle allegedly told a person at the time of her children's disappearance in 2014 that she had strangled her two children. A drawing of a trash can was found with her wallet around the time of her 2014 arrest, reports FOX 5's Bob Barnard.

"It feels like we're in a little bit of a better place to kind of keep things moving forward one way or the other," said Troy Turner, father of Sarah and Jacob Hoggle.

The backstory:

Hoggle, 38, is facing two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of her children, 3-year-old Sarah and 2-year-old Jacob. She has been in custody in Montgomery County since Friday.

The new charges come nearly 11 years after Sarah and Jacob were reported missing. Hoggle was the last person seen with the children. At the time, she told investigators she had dropped them off at daycare or left them with friends, but those accounts were never verified. The children were never found.

Their father, Troy Turner, has spent years searching for answers and demanding accountability. He declined to speak on camera but told FOX 5 that he continues to fight for his children.

Hoggle was initially charged years ago, but proceedings were delayed after she was repeatedly deemed incompetent to stand trial and committed to a psychiatric facility. Last month, she was discharged from the hospital, prompting prosecutors to act quickly, reindict her, and take her into custody in Kent County.

Defense attorney David Felsen is challenging both the indictment and her detention, arguing that Hoggle remains under civil commitment and was never formally released into the community. He also claimed the defense was notified of today’s hearing via a press release, not through the court.

"Ms. Hoggle was held for 8 years having been judicially determined to be incompetent. Every doctor found that, every doctor agreed with that. Nothing’s changed," said David Felsen, Catherine Hoggle's attorney.