Cars, tractor-trailer collide in Germantown 

A crash involving a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles caused delays in Germantown Monday morning.

The crash was reported around 7:30 a.m. along southbound Great Seneca Highway at Richter Farm Road.

Images from SKYFOX showed at least one vehicle underneath the rear end of the trailer. The second vehicle collided with the back of the first vehicle.

Several lanes were blocked. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the crash is not known.