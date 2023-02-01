Carjacking safety tips: Police share ways to protect yourself amid rise in carjackings

Amid the recent rise in carjackings across the area, one police department in Northern Virginia is sharing tips on how to keep yourself safe if ever confronted with a dangerous situation.

According to the Arlington County Police Department, in just the first month of the year, the department has investigated five carjacking reports. As a result the trend, the department has increased the visible and non-visible police presence throughout parts of Arlington County.

Police are also sharing tips with people to help them avoid situations that could put them in danger of being carjacked.

ACPD says that in recent carjacking reports, the suspects have approached victims as they are sitting inside a parked car. They add that the suspects are generally armed and will demand the victim's keys and property. Police said in some of the cases, the suspects use a stolen car to approach the victims.

According to ACPD, the reported incident generally involve multiple suspects.

To help keep yourself safe, police say you should consider taking the following measures:

When inside your vehicle, keep your doors locked and windows up

Exit your vehicle and continue to your destination promptly after parking

Be aware of your surroundings when entering and exiting your vehicle

Limit your use of devices that may distract you, such as cell phones and headphones

Don’t leave items unattended or visible in your vehicle

Police also urge residents to call police immediately whenever they are a victim of a crime or observe criminal activity.

Click here to read additional safety tips from ACPD.