Carjacking outside DC gym prompts police investigation

Police are investigating after a person was carjacked outside a gym in northwest D.C.

The carjacking was reported just before 10:25 p.m. Wednesday outside of the Gold’s Gym in the 4400 block of Connecticut Avenue.

Police on the scene told FOX 5 that the victim was a member at the gym. No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

Around 8 p.m. that same night in Arlington, authorities say a person was carjacked at gunpoint in the 2200 block of Crystal Drive. The vehicle was later recovered in Prince George’s County. No injuries were reported.

Just after 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, police say a person was pulled from their vehicle near Fenton Street and Ellsworth Drive in Silver Spring. The suspect drove off in the vehicle. The victim suffered minor injuries. No arrests have been made.