Carjacking crash prompts calls for action on crime

A carjacking in Prince George’s County turned into a car crash in a man’s front yard in D.C.

Now, the homeowner is one of many calling on local leaders to do something about the rise in crime across the DMV.

A 17-year-old boy is now facing a slew of charges in this case, including carjacking, weapons, and drug possession.

Despite the arrest, D.C. residents say more needs to be done.

"A BMW flew down here that was carjacked, totally ran the stop sign," said Shane Spaller, whose yard was crashed into. "This lady stopped at a stop sign, came across, luckily she stopped, or it would’ve been a whole lot worse."

"He T-boned her, therefore she ran into here. Then, he ran off and jumped out of the car and took off," Spaller continued.

One look at the video, and you will see why Spaller says he is fed up.

He’s not the only one in the neighborhood who wants to see things change on Blaine Street Northeast.

"Just now I went to pick up my girl at the school there. Somebody tried to go around a stopped vehicle and almost hit us while we were crossing the street," said Sylvester Mode.

Spaller says the recent crash into his front yard is just the latest in an uptick in crime in the area.

"I’ve had murder detectives come on this house right here because shootings right here. I’ve seen people fall dead right here," Spaller said. "I’ve called and nothing has happened."

"It’s unsafe in this neighborhood. It’s getting to the point where the violence is getting too uncontrolled, and the mayor is not doing nothing about it," he said.

FOX 5 reached out to Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office asking for the plan of action in this neighborhood, but we have not heard back.

There was a virtual meeting held Wednesday night, however, with Metro PD’s 6th District officials discussing this issue.

"We understand in the 6th District we’ve had a lot of that violent crime. We’re focused on those cases, we have a carjacking task force working with Virginia and Maryland to focus on a lot of these carjackers," 6th District officials said.

Neighbors in the area say they’re hoping change comes sooner than later.