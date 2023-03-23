Carjackers boxed in woman’s SUV before pulling her from vehicle at gunpoint in Hyattsville: police

Carjackers boxed in a woman's SUV as she was arriving to work early Thursday morning in Hyattsville before pulling her out at gunpoint and stealing her vehicle, authorities say.

The carjacking was reported just before 6 a.m. in the 3500 block of East West Highway. Hyattsville Police Chief Jarod Towers told FOX 5 that the victim is an employee of T.J. Maxx and was reporting to work when the attack happened.

"This was a coordinated, violent carjacking," Towers said. "Imagine being a woman going to work, just before 6 o’clock in the morning, it’s not even sunlight out, and being surrounded by four vehicles, and having a weapon pointed in your face and demanding for your vehicle."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Barnard / WTTG

Towers said four vehicles surrounded and boxed in the woman's Nissan Rogue - pinning her in so she could not drive away. He said one of the suspects who was armed with a rifle or a type of handgun longer than a pistol, pulled the woman from her SUV.

The armed gunman jumped inside and drove off in the westbound lanes of Maryland 410.

Police say the suspect was wearing a black mask, pants and jacket.

"This is terrible, we should be shocked, our community should be upset," Towers said. He said this is the first incident of its nature in the Hyattsville area.

The stolen vehicle is described as a 2016 Nissan Rogue, silver in color, with Maryland tag 2DT5949. Towers says the suspect vehilce are described as a white Chevy Impala, a silver Toyota SUV, a dark Hyundai Elantra sedan, and a black Ford SUV.

The woman was not injured, but Towers said she was shaken up. Anyone with information is asked to contact Hyattsville Police at 301-985-5060.