Carjacker shot man in back before stealing vehicle: DC police

D.C. police say a carjacker shot a man in the back before stealing his vehicle early Friday morning.

The shooting happened just after 3 a.m. in the 2300 block of South Dakota Avenue in northeast Washington.

Authorities say a white and black Dodge Charger SRT with Virginia temporary tags was stolen.

The victim was conscious and breathing when officers arrived. He was transported to a nearby hospital.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.