Carjacker dead from stab wounds after crashing stolen vehicle: police

Investigators are still trying to piece together how a carjacker died from stab wounds after crashing a vehicle they say he stole from a woman in northeast D.C.

Authorities say the suspect used a metal baton to force a woman from her car Thursday around 11 a.m. in the 1600 block of Kenilworth Avenue. The woman put up a struggle, police say. and another person intervened, but the carjacker was still able to make off with the vehicle.

Police say the suspect crashed the vehicle a short distance away from the scene. Investigators say the suspect then exited the vehicle, collapsed, and died from injuries consistent with a stabbing.

It is unclear when the suspect was stabbed. The circumstances currently remain under investigation.