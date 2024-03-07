Caribbean escapees charged with capital murder in connection with Virginia couple's deaths

The Royal Grenada Police Force announced Thursday that a trio of recaptured prisoners have been charged with capital murder in connection with the deaths of a northern Virginia couple.

Ron Mitchell, 30, Atiba Stanisclaus, 25, and Trevon Robertson, 23 years old, all of Paradise, St. Andrew, were jointly charged with intentionally causing the death of Ralph Hendry and Kathleen Brandel.

The police force states they were also charged with escaping lawful custody, housebreaking, robbery, and two counts of kidnapping.

Stanislaus was also charged with one count of rape.

All three made their first court appearance at St. George’s Magistrate’s Court Thursday, and were remanded to His Majesty’s Prison, the force confirmed.

Don McKenzie, police commissioner of the Royal Grenada Police Force, previously said that the three prisoners escaped on Feb. 18 from the South Saint George Police Station. They hijacked the Brandel's catamaran "Simplicity" on Feb. 19 and headed to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, where they were arrested, he said.

"Information suggests that while traveling between Grenada and St Vincent, they disposed of the occupants," McKenzie said.

When pressed for details, he said, "We have nothing conclusive to say that the individuals are dead. We still hold out hope that in spite (of) what might be a low probability, that they would turn up alive somewhere."

Hendry and Brandel have been known to take trips to go cruising around Grenada.

Their family told FOX 5 this is something they always do – live on their boat during the winter months. It's an escape from their home in Falls Church, Virginia.

All three suspects are scheduled to be brought back to court on Wednesday, March 2024.