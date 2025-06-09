Cardi B makes suprise appearance at Stefon Diggs' youth football camp

Former University of Maryland football player and New England Patriots star receiver Stefon Diggs hosted a youth football camp that drew out some star-studded attendees.

What we know:

On Saturday, June 7, Diggs hosted his annual "Diggs Day Football Camp," for youth ages 6 through 16 in College Park, Maryland.

The event is aimed at providing campers with a well-rounded experience. From on-the-field training to off-the-field lectures and advice, the youth are given the tools necessary to become great athletes as well as outstanding men and women off the field.

Diggs’ brother and Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs appeared alongside other NFL players and teammates like Damar Hamlin, DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins, and Marlon Humphrey. Surprise guest and female rapper Cardi B was also in attendance.





