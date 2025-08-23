Car strikes gas pump in Northwest DC, engulfs in flames

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Vehicle Crash at D.C. Gas Station Ignites Fire, No Injuries Reported (Photo: DC Fire and EMS)

The Brief A vehicle struck a gas pump at a gas station in NW in Washington, D.C. A fire broke out and was quickly extinguished after the emergency shut-off for the pump was deployed. The driver of the vehicle escaped uninjured, and there were no other reported injuries.



A vehicle fire at a gas station on Connecticut Avenue NW prompted a rapid response from DC Fire and EMS on Saturday. The incident began after a car slammed into a gas pump, igniting a blaze.

What we know:

Fire crews arrived to the 5500 block of Connecticut Avenue NW after a "Box Alarm" was reported Saturday morning. According to the DC Fire and EMS Department, the emergency shut-off for the gas pump was deployed, which helped contain the fire.

The fire was quickly extinguished and did not cause any structural damage to the station. The driver of the vehicle was able to escape unharmed, and no other injuries were reported. A hazmat unit was called to the scene to handle a fuel spill, and the incident was brought under control.