Car stolen with 4-month-old child inside recovered in Fairfax County, police say

A 4-month-old child was found safe after being taken when a suspect stole a car in Fairfax County.

According to police, around 1:45 p.m., officers responded to the 7700 block of Richmond Highway in Hybla Valley for an abduction call.

The caller reported that her red Toyota sedan had been stolen with her 4-month-old baby in the back seat. Police were able to locate the vehicle quickly and found the child safe and unharmed, still in the car.

Officers remained at the scene checking the area for the suspect but no arrests have been announced.