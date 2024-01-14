Expand / Collapse search

Car crashes into Whole Foods in Bethesda; no serious injuries reported

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 6:15PM
News
FOX 5 DC

Car runs into Whole Foods in Bethesda; no serious injuries reported

Police are investigating after a car apparently lost control and went careening through the front doors of a Whole Foods in Bethesda.

BETHESDA, Md. - Police are investigating after a driver apparently lost control of their car and went careening into a Whole Foods in Bethesda Sunday afternoon. 

Photos and videos show the shocking scene where a car went straight through the front doors of the store at 5269 River Road, making its way through the store until coming to a stop in front of the seafood section at the back of the building. 

Image 1 of 4

 

According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, one woman was hit and suffered non-life threatening injuries but she refused to go to the hospital.

Another person also suffered non-life threatening injuries and refused transport. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.