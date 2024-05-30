Car pulled from muddy water after crash in Cheverly

A vehicle was pulled muddy water from under an off-ramp in Prince George's County on Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. along eastbound US-50 at MD-202/Landover Road in the Cheverly area.

The vehicle went off of the road and into the water while on the ramp. First responders help pull the driver to safety. The vehicle was also recovered.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.