Car plows into DC child care center; no injuries reported

A car plowed into a child care center early Friday morning in northeast D.C.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Eastern Avenue. FOX 5's Ayesha Khan says the crash happened at the Discovery Learning Academy.

No injuries were reported.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Car plows into building in northeast DC (DC Fire and EMS / @dcfireems)

Images show the vehicle completely inside the brick commercial structure.

Officials are conducting an assessment of the structural integrity of the building. Utility crews are also on the scene.

The investigation is continuing.