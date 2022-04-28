Car crashes into DC hotel causing multiple injuries, officials say

article

A car crashed into a hotel in Northwest D.C. on Thursday morning, causing multiple injuries, according to DC Fire and EMS.

The crash occurred in the 400 block of New Jersey Ave NW where the car ended up inside the hotel lobby.

DC Fire and EMS say they are treating one serious injury and four lesser injuries. No structural integrity issues were found as a result of the crash.

