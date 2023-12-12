Crashes along DC beltway in Bethesda causes delays during morning commute

Several crashes along the D.C. beltway in Montgomery County caused traffic headaches early Tuesday morning.

At least one person was hurt after a car carrier overturned on the beltway in Bethesda. The crash happened overnight along the outer loop of Interstate 495 at Interstate 270. Several lanes of traffic were blocked. Delays extended from US-29/ Colesville Road. The condition of the person injured is not known.

A second collision was also reported in the aftermath of the original crash along the beltway and Georgia Avenue.

Delays are expected to remain for several hours.

The cause of the crashes has not been determined.

