Captured fugitive sentenced to 50 years in prison for 2001 rape of 12-year-old Virginia girl

A fugitive who evaded authorities for over two decades has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for the 2001 rape of a then 12-year-old Virginia girl.

In September 2001, Franklin Carcamo Giron was arrested by Leesburg police after they received a report of multiple sexual assaults involving the young girl. He was charged with two counts of rape but was released from jail on bond and fled the area prior to his court date.

For over 20 year he evaded capture until in 2019, detectives with the Leesburg Police Department's Criminal Investigation Section found he was living in El Salvador.

Franklin Carcamo Giron (Leesburg Police Department)

He was arrested by international authorities in 2020 and was extradited back to Loudon County in 2022.

In March 2023, Carcamo Giron pleaded guilty to the rape of a child under the age of 13. A Loudoun County judge sentenced him to 50 years in prison earlier this week. Carcamo Giron will also be required to register as a sex offender.

"We hope that the victim can now close this chapter of her life and find some measure of peace," said Loudoun County Commonwealth's Attorney Buta Biberaj following the sentencing.