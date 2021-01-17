Capitol 'zip ties' suspect's mother arrested, charged with conspiracy

The mother of a man who is accused of carrying zip ties in the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6 was arrested Saturday in Tennessee, charged with entering the Capitol building.

Lisa Eisenhart, 56, was charged with conspiracy, entering a restricted building, and violent entry or disorderly conduct. Her son, Eric Munchel, was arrested Jan. 10 on similar charges.

"As the Congress was engaged in the official business of certifying the electoral college vote, [Eisenhart] and [Munchel] knowingly and willfully joined a mob of individuals to forcibly enter the U.S. Capitol with the intent to cause a civil disturbance designed to impede, disrupt, and disturb the orderly conduct of business by the United States House of Representatives and the United States Senate," an arrest affidavit reads.

Police obtained photos of what they believe to be Lisa Eisenhart and Eric Munchel leaving a Grand Hyatt Hotel at 12:37 p.m. before the riot, on the Capitol Hill lawn during the riot, and inside the Capitol.

Police said Eisenhart is wearing similar clothing in each picture they have of her, including "a distinctive plaid shirt, tactical vest, blue jeans, and glasses."

Advertisement

"Video footage from inside of the U.S. Capitol captures [Eisenhart] and [Munchel] in the vicinity of a mob of individuals that are physically attacking two Capitol Police officers guarding entry into the Senate chambers," the affidavit reads. "The footage eventually shows officers run past [Eisenhart] and [Munchel]; several members of the mob give chase. Right after they pass, [Eisenhart] and [Munchel] immediately follow behind the individuals pursuing the officers. [Eisenhart] and [Munchel] are seen holding flex cuffs in each of their hands during the pursuit."

Eisenhart was arrested and booked into the Davidson County jail shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

FBI Director Christopher Wray said Thursday that more than 100 people have already been arrested for their involvement in the Capitol riot.

"Look at what’s happening now to the people who were involved in the Capitol siege," Wray told Vice President Mike Pence in a briefing. "Wherever they scattered to - whether it was Memphis, Phoenix, Dallas, Honolulu - what they’re finding is that we’ve got FBI agents tracking them down and arresting them."

For more, go to Foxnews.com.