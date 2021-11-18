Capitol Heights woman charged in connection with fatal stabbing

Prince George's County police have charged a suspect in connection with a fatal stabbing Wednesday evening.

Tyese Browne, 46, of Capitol Heights is charged with fatally stabbing Donald Ray Goodrick, 60.

Officers with the Capitol Heights Police Department were called to a home on Tunic Avenue on Wednesday around 7:20 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

They discovered Goodrick in the backyard with trauma to the upper body. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The preliminary investigation reveals the suspect and victim were involved in a verbal altercation which led to the suspect fatally stabbing the victim.

Browne was arrested on the scene and is charged with first and second-degree murder. She is in the custody of the Department of Corrections awaiting to see a commissioner.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.