Capitals trade longtime defenseman John Carlson to Ducks ahead of NHL deadline

The Brief The Washington Capitals traded veteran defenseman John Carlson to the Anaheim Ducks. Anaheim sent a conditional first- and third-round pick in return. Carlson, a longtime Capitals leader, could become a free agent after the season.



Veteran NHL defenseman John Carlson was traded from the Washington Capitals to the Anaheim Ducks on Friday as the NHL trade deadline nears.

What we know:

The Washington Capitals have sent defenseman John Carlson to the Anaheim Ducks in a surprise trade ahead of the NHL’s 2026 deadline, according to ESPN.

Carlson, 36, had spent his entire 17-year NHL career with the Capitals before the move, becoming one of the most decorated defensemen in franchise history.

In exchange, the Ducks are sending a conditional first-round pick (2026 or 2027) and a third-round pick in 2027 to Washington.

The pick conditions depend on whether Anaheim qualifies for the Stanley Cup Playoffs — if the Ducks miss the 2026 postseason, they can keep the 2026 first-rounder and instead send the 2027 pick.

Carlson’s résumé and current status

Carlson leaves the Capitals as one of the franchise’s all-time leaders in goals, assists and points by a defenseman.

The veteran had slowed action due to a lower-body injury, but in his 55 games this season he had already recorded 46 points.

He’s in the final year of an eight-year contract signed in 2018, and could become an unrestricted free agent after the season if no new deal is reached.

What the Ducks are saying

Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek praised the acquisition, saying Carlson brings "leadership, character, a high hockey IQ and a presence to our lineup" and expects him to boost Anaheim’s stretch run down the stretch.

Anaheim is aiming to return to the playoffs for the first time since the 2017-18 season and hopes Carlson’s experience will help.

What's next:

Carlson could make his Ducks debut once he’s healthy, potentially slotting into a top-four defensive role and contributing on special teams once cleared to play.

Washington will look to build around remaining defensemen and prospect depth following the departure of one of its stalwarts.

The NHL trade deadline is set to close Friday afternoon.