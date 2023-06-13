Capitals fan conquers Mount Everest

A Virginia local and hardcore Capitals fan, Bryan Tropeano, beat the odds and climbed Mount Everest's summit, described as the world's "largest mountain."

Mount Everest is located between Nepal and Tibet and is at the Himalayan Mountain range peak. The dangers faced by climbers wanting to reach the summit of Mount Everest are extensive, costing the life of five to ten victims each year, according to reports. Those dangers include hyperthermia from exposure to extreme colds, severe fatigue and exhaustion and illnesses associated with low oxygen, such as heart attacks and strokes.

Despite the risks, Tropeano was able to reach the summit safely, making him one of the surviving climbers to have safely reached the summit since 1977. After landing on April 3, It took him approximately seven weeks to reach the summit and achieve his goal of bringing the Capitals to the world's largest mountain.

"My brother and I climbed the Kilimanjaro in Africa about ten years ago, and we brought a Caps jersey … to the summit. So I figured I might need to bring the Caps to the top of the world representing the Caps," Tropeano said.

Featured article

Eight hundred people climb Mount Everest every year. However, many prior have failed due to the health complications associated with the dangers of climbing the mountain. One of its significant risks is the loss of oxygen due to the altitude, which Tropeano describes as one of the challenging parts of his journey to the summit.

"The altitude is one of the biggest things, but the climate itself is very tough. You're going through the Icefall, which is crevasses, and huge seracs, which are blocks of ice out of the size of apartment buildings," said Tropeano.

Tropeano says that peoples' ultimate fear when using the ladder to climb over crevasses during their journey is their fear of heights. However, he maintains that people get used to it as time progresses, reducing their fear.

"At some point, you do it so much that you kind of get used to it, but you never quite get used to crossing a ladder and having a 2,300 ft. drop right below you. It was kind of enjoyable to cross and see those depths of the crevasses below," said Tropeano.



When sharing his journey, he shared that one vital thing to remember is for people not to let their guard down. Even when coming down, always being attentive to your surroundings is crucial.

"Every step is so important because you don't want to trip and fall. 80% of accidents and fatalities actually happened on the way down, so you're not safe until you get exactly where you started."

Tropeano says climbing Mount Everest was phenomenal. He says one of his primary goals is to climb all seven summits on every continent.



