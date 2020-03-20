Capital Hilton employee who tested positive for coronavirus responding well to treatment, family says

The family of a Capital Hilton employee who tested positive for COVID-19 says that "all things are going in the right direction."

In a post on Facebook Thursday, Amanda Phommachanh says her husband Titou is responding well to treatments and that he opened his eyes for the first time since being placed in a medically induced coma.

"This is amazing. This is a miracle," Amanda said. "This is going to be a slow process. This is going to be a winding road here to get him better. But all things are headed in the right direction."

Amanda said adjustment have been made to his ventilator and that Titou has tried to breath on his own. "We needed some good," Amanda said and hopes the family can visit him soon.

She said the rest of the family is well and are not showing any symptoms of the virus. "We're all hanging in there and Titou is fighting," she said. "Please keep the prayers coming."

Titou and Amanda Phommachanh

Titou Phommachanh was last at work in the food and beverage department at the Capital Hilton in D.C. on March 6. The hotel said it temporarily suspended operations after learning of the diagnosis.

FOX 5's Lauren DeMarco reported thatvthe couple's 9-year-old tested positive and has had a fever but no other symptoms. Their three daughters attend Prince William County Public Schools and were last in school on March 11. Amanda Phommachanh says the principals are aware.