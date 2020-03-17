Capital Hilton suspends operations after employee tests positive for COVID-19

The Capital Hilton tells FOX 5 it will begin temporarily suspending operations after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The 44-year-old man is in intensive care at Inova Fairfax Hospital.

Amanda Phommachanh says her husband Titou is in a medically induced coma and receiving doses of the experimental anti-viral drug Remdesivir.

The couple’s 9-year-old has now tested positive as well. She’s had a fever but so far no other symptoms.

Titou Phommachanh was tested twice because it was taking too long to get the results back. His wife reached out, through friends, to the governor’s office for help. She says his symptoms were flu-like and lasted for days before he took a turn for the worse.

The Manassas mom pointed out that while many people will not get as sick as her husband there’s no way to know who else will.

“I have friends that have brought us stuff and they’re telling me how packed the roads are and there’s people in the stores. Stop! I mean it’s, I don’t know. I don’t know what to tell you, you are asking for it. This thing is here," she said.

Their three daughters attend Prince William County Public Schools and were last in school on March 11. Amanda Phommachanh says the principals are aware.

Meantime, Titou Phommachanh was last at work in the food and beverage department at the Capital Hilton in D.C. on March 6.

The hotel says it is temporarily suspending operations and sent FOX 5 the following statement:

"We are saddened to learn that one of our Team Members has a presumptive positive result of the novel coronavirus and is currently hospitalized and quarantined. Our hearts are with the family and friends during this difficult time. We are taking all necessary precautions to prioritize the health of those who may have come in contact with our Team Member, who is under medical supervision. At this time, we recommend guests follow WHO and CDC guidance, and if they are displaying flu-like symptoms, they seek immediate medical advice. As a result, and in an abundance of caution, The Capital Hilton will begin temporarily suspending hotel operations. We are in the process of notifying and supporting our guests and Team Members. Any guests with questions regarding upcoming reservations are encouraged to contact Hilton Reservations and Customer Care for assistance. We are committed to fully restoring operations at our hotel and look forward to welcoming guests and Team Members back as soon as possible. We appreciate everyone’s understanding as we all work to navigate during this challenging time."