Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy resumes residential operations after medical emergencies

The Brief Residential operations resumed after cadets experienced medical emergencies over two days. An environmental assessment found no condition that independently explains the reported illnesses, DCNG officials said. Officials said the campus was safe to reopen with no ongoing environmental hazard present.



The District of Columbia National Guard has resumed residential operations at the Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy, welcoming back cadets after an independent environmental assessment, corrective actions and confirmation that the campus was safe, the public affairs office said.

What we know:

The Academy suspended residential operations on July 27 out of caution after several cadets experienced medical emergencies over a two‑day period. On July 26, emergency responders transported 18 cadets to area hospitals for evaluation. The next day, six more cadets were transported after reporting symptoms. Emergency officials said none of the cadets were experiencing life‑threatening conditions, according to the public affairs office.

The National Guard said it worked with the Anne Arundel County Fire Department, emergency responders, public health officials and independent investigators to determine whether environmental conditions contributed to the illnesses. Officials also coordinated with the District’s Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services and HSEMA to rule out possible foodborne illness.

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An independent environmental assessment found no environmental condition that independently explains the illnesses reported on July 26 or July 27, DCNG officials said. Investigators found no evidence of an ongoing carbon monoxide hazard, and testing detected no total coliform bacteria or E. coli in the Academy’s potable water system, DCNG said. Firefighters conducting multiple assessments during both emergency responses also reported no hazardous readings for carbon monoxide, combustible gases, hazardous materials, synthetic agents or other monitored hazards.

Although investigators did not identify a definitive cause, the assessment outlined several potential but unverified exposure pathways for public health officials to consider, including foodborne illness and heat stress, DCNG officials said. None has been confirmed as the cause.

Following the assessment, DCNG officials said the Academy was ready to safely resume residential operations. Officials said the decision to reopen was based on the conclusion that no ongoing environmental hazard was present and that the campus could support a safe learning environment for cadets.